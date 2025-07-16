Major crash shuts down I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash has Interstate 95 shut down in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 4:24 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 235.

The crash has all lanes closed in the area.

Crews appear to be out trying to clear debris on both sides of the interstate.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how long the closure will be in place.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

