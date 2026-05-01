Presidential Visit: What to know if you go

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — President Trump’s visit to Sumter County will draw thousands of visitors on Friday.

Trump is expected to speak at The Villages High School at 3 p.m.

Doors open at 12 p.m. but officials remind the public that obtaining a ticket does not guarantee entry inside.

“Once capacity is reached, the venue will be closed off, and no additional people will be allowed in,” Wildwood Police Department noted on its Facebook page.

Wildwood police also announced that its officers, along with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, will be providing extra security to the area.

Additionally, the department said there will be some road closures and detours to look out for on Friday.

Road Closures will include:

Dr. Randy McDaniel Way: Northern portion blocked between Alder Ave. and Gartner Dr./Landstone Blvd. Roundabout

Pettus Parkway

Officials said pedestrian access will be permitted.

Police also offer the following helpful information for event attendees:

Use Central Parkway to Landstone Blvd. to access the venue

Limited parking will be available

Those who wish to enter the venue will be subject to TSA-style security screening

No bags of any kind are allowed into the venue

Wildwood police are advising visitors to “plan ahead, expect delays, and follow detour signs and instructions from law enforcement officers directing traffic.”

The agency also wants the public to be vigilant.

“Remember, if you see something, say something,” WPD advised on social media. There will be a visible presence of both officers and deputies at the event.

Channel 9 has several crews in The Villages and will have team coverage throughout the day on WFTV. com and on Eyewitness News starting at noon.

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