Misdemeanor charges filed against deputy for negligent shooting, injuring child

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A veteran Flagler County deputy could be charged with a misdemeanor in connection with an off-duty shooting.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office filed charges with the 7th Judicial Circuit State Court for culpable negligence after he fired a weapon in his backyard and injured a child last summer.

The child suffered injuries to his neck and arm. The family declined to speak with Eyewitness News at their attorney’s advice.

Investigators said Deputy Jackson, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013, was shooting a department-issued weapon that belonged to his daughter, who is also a deputy.

Jackson has been demoted to administrative duties.

“He doesn’t have his equipment to be able to do things, and he’s being reassigned to handle some administrative duties,” said Mark Strobridge, Chief of Staff for Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the State Attorney wraps up its case, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own investigation to determine if Jackson violated any policies.

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