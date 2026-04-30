Beloved BBQ chain Smokey Bones closes its doors for good

ORLANDO, Fla. — A longstanding national barbeque chain, well-known in Central Florida for years, has turned off its smokers — for good.

Smokey Bones has permanently closed up shop, with more than 30 remaining restaurants shuttering abruptly on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Fat Brands, the company that acquired the chain in 2023, released the following statement to WFTV:

“As of April 28, 2026, all Smokey Bones locations have ceased operations. On behalf of Management, it has been a privilege to serve our customers.”

A visit to the Smokey Bones website Thursday led not to mouth-watering ribs and pulled pork selections, but rather to this heartfelt message to patrons:

“To Our Community,

After 27 incredible years, Smokey Bones has officially closed its doors as of Monday, April 27th.

This isn’t just the end of a restaurant—it’s the closing of a chapter filled with shared meals, celebrations, traditions, and countless memories. From first bites to final toasts, you made this place more than just BBQ—you made it home.

We are deeply grateful for every visit, every smile, and every moment you chose to spend with us. Serving this community has been an honor we’ll never forget.

While the smokers have cooled and the doors are closed, the spirit of what we built together will always stay with us.

Thank you for 27 amazing years.

Sincerely and smokey,

The Smokey Bones Team"

Central Florida most recently had restaurants operating in Orlando, Melbourne, and Clearwater.

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