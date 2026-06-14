Unoccupied home in Maitland destroyed in large fire

MAITLAND, Fla. — Channel 9 is reporting on a residential fire in Maitland that was extinguished by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Maitland Fire Department.

Fire crews report that the building was vacant at the time, with no injuries or transports involved.

The fire’s cause is still being investigated. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for ongoing updates.

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