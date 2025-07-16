Crash site on I-95 erupts into flames hours after crews work to clear debris

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hours after a crash shut down I-95 in Volusia County, a fire broke out at the site.

The crash happened after 4:25 a.m. and involved a semi-truck that struck a truck hauling a car trailer.

The truck spilled a load of plastic pipes that was struck by a third vehicle, and debris was scattered over both sides of the interstate.

Fire during cleanup at crash scene on I-95

I-95 was totally shut down near mile marker 235 as crews worked to clear the highway and transport the injured semi-truck driver.

Lanes on I-95 started to reopen about an hour later, but traffic delays went on all morning.

Just before 10 a.m., Channel 9 observed a fire break out on a live traffic camera at the site as crews were still working to clear the debris.

Troopers said crews were working on repairing and cutting the guardrail when crash debris caught fire.

I-95 has been shut down again as firefighters return to the scene.

No injuries were reported to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

