Driver dies after tree falls into roadway in Central Florida

WILDWOOD, Fla. — A driver was killed Thursday after a tree fell into a roadway in Sumter County, according to police.

The Wildwood Police Department said the crash happened around 10:09 a.m. on Marsh Bend Trail, not far from the Coleman federal prison.

Police said the driver was going southbound on Marsh Bend Trail, near McNeil Drive, when it was struck by a “naturally falling tree.”

The driver of the car was killed and was the only victim, police said.

The identity of the driver was not released by law enforcement.

The public is advised to avoid the area due to safety concerns and for the ongoing investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group