DeSantis continues push for property tax cuts in Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took his push for property tax cuts to the Florida Space Coast, holding a roundtable meeting on Monday in Melbourne.

The discussion addressed the financial strain on local families and business owners due to rising home values and the cost of living.

DeSantis expressed his hope for a property tax measure to be placed on the November ballot.

The meeting, held at the Space Coast Association of Realtors, brought together city and county leaders, residents, and business owners.

Participants shared their direct experiences with economic pressure, highlighting the urgency of property tax relief.

The roundtable provided a platform for local families and business owners to voice their concerns directly to the governor.

City and county leaders also participated in the discussion, contributing to a broader understanding of the economic challenges facing the Space Coast community.

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