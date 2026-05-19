Central Florida Zoo hosts Sunset at the Zoo event with food, activities, and vendors

SANFORD, Fla. — Sunset at the Zoo returns Friday evening at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

The event, presented by Orlando Health, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 22 at the zoo, located at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford.

This month’s event will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage with food, activities and community vendors.

Guests can enjoy food trucks, sunset-only bites at Graze, local vendors, community tables, kid-friendly games, animal enrichment, extra keeper chats, Barnyard Buddies and giraffe feedings.

Doors reopen at 5 p.m., and the last admission is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $6 per person when purchased online and $8 per person at the gate.

The event is separate from regular daytime zoo admission and is not included for annual passholders.

Families can also buy a $46 Family 4-Pack online. The package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas.

More information and tickets are available through the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

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