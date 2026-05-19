Snapchat video leads deputies to stolen fishing poles in Palm Coast

BUNNELL, Fla. — Two juveniles were arrested after a vehicle burglary investigation in Palm Coast led deputies to stolen fishing poles, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded May 3 to the Union Court area after a victim reported that multiple fishing poles had been stolen from an unlocked truck parked in a driveway.

The custom fishing poles were valued at $1,550, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they developed a suspect vehicle after reviewing a Snapchat video that appeared to show the stolen fishing poles.

Investigators later determined the vehicle was in the Union Court area on the night of the burglary.

On May 5, detectives interviewed two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, with their mothers present.

Deputies said the stolen fishing poles were recovered from locations associated with the juveniles and returned to the victim.

Both juveniles were arrested May 13 on juvenile arrest orders for burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft.

They were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing and then transported to the Volusia County Department of Juvenile Justice.

“These juveniles went carhopping and turned a neighborhood into their hunting ground fishing hole, but our deputies and detectives reeled in the facts — from social media and surveillance video to the recovery of stolen property and the arrests,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Staly reminded residents to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside.

“If you leave your vehicle unlocked, you’re practically baiting thieves,” Staly said.

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