Central Florida gas prices spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Memorial Day travel weekend draws near, gas prices don’t seem to be doing Florida drivers any favors.

As a matter of fact, AAA reported that our pain at the pump in The Sunshine State shot up 22 cents a gallon overnight.

Florida’s average price now sits at $4.43, up from $4.21 on Monday.

If you took a holiday road trip last year at this time, fuel was much more friendly to your wallet. The price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.03. That translated into about $21 less for a fill-up of your 15-gallon gas tank.

Here’s a look at Central Florida’s metro areas:

Orlando: Expect to pay around $4.47 per gallon -- that’s an overnight increase of 32 cents.

Daytona Beach: A gallon of gas is up to $4.48 -- 23 cents higher compared to Monday.

Melbourne-Titusville: The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.40, up 25 cents in just one day.

AAA gas prices in Central Florida The prices of gas rose 22 cents overnight in Florida, acc. to AAA on May 19, 2026. (WFTV staff)

To keep tabs on gas prices at service stations in your neighborhood, click HERE.

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