Two hospitalized after Lynx bus involved in four-vehicle crash in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a four-vehicle crash involving a Lynx bus that sent two people to the hospital.

FHP said it happened around 8 p.m. on Monday on University Boulevard near State Road-417.

Troopers say a car ran a red light and hit another car, causing a chain reaction into a bus and a fourth vehicle.

FHP said two people were transported to the hospital, but no word on the extent of the injuries.

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