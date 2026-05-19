Local auto shops predict higher oil change costs due to rising oil prices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida auto shop owners are warning drivers that it’s not just the price of gasoline that’s going up.

The rising cost of oil could also increase the cost of your next vehicle oil change.

Some business owners told Channel 9 that the oil is being brought up to stay ahead of the rising prices, leading to a lower supply.

Lower supplies could lead to shortages at some local oil change locations.

An engine oil supplier Channel 9 spoke with said the price for distributing engine oil will likely keep rising over the next few months.

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