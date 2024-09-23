Tropical system to become hurricane before impacting Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching a large active tropical area in the Caribbean.

The low-pressure area has a 90% of developing into a named storm over the next two days.

The system will be called Helene after it strengthens and organizes.

The tropical system will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a hurricane.

As of now, it looks like there will be a landfall around the Big Bend of Florida later in the day on Thursday.

This would be a similar scenario to Hurricane Debby, where the main action is west of us, but we could get some feeder bands.

Of course, there will be changes—it hasn’t even developed yet, so the forecast track may shift east or west, depending on where the center forms.

The potential for periods of heavy rain and windy conditions is increasing from Wednesday night through early Friday.

