9 ways to celebrate fall in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fall is approaching soon despite Floridians bracing for the heat.

The Autumn Equinox, the first official day of fall, is on Sept. 22.

Here are nine ways to celebrate fall in Central Florida:

Find your way through a maze

A maze is a good way to spend time with loved ones in a fun, challenging activity.

One maze is located at Great Scott Farms in Mount Dora. Families can get lost in the corn maze, and the fall festival starts Sept. 28 and runs through Nov. 2.

The Harvest Fields Corn Maze and Hayride are located in DeLand. Guests can visit the maze and participate in other fall activities with the price of admission.

Enjoy a fall-themed drink or treat

Pumpkin spice latte season is here, but other fall treats can be enjoyed during the cooler months.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is one of the restaurants offering autumn-themed food. Click here for more.

Stroll around the Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

The 51st Winter Park Autumn Art Festival, hosted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. Guests can see local artists’ work in different mediums. There will also be food vendors and other entertainment.

See “A Lot of Pumpkins” at Santa’s Tree Farm

The A Lot of Pumpkins pumpkin patch and the festival in Eustis are open on weekends from Sept. 29 through Nov. 2, and on select weekdays in October. Click here for more.

Mickey’s Not So Scary

WFTV has gathered all that you need to know about Mickey’s No-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World. The seasonal event is a separate ticketed event from park admission. There will be characters, candy, a parade and activities for the whole family. Click here to read more.

Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando unveiled its Halloween Horror Nights for the 33rd season.

Guests can get their screams on with these frightening houses and activities. Read more here.

Visit Leu Gardens

If you’re looking for a scare, Happy Frights Haunting Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens and Fall Into the Gardens will have something for flora and fauna fans.

Marigolds and flowers will get you in the fall spirit, and you can even engage in a chicken hunt. Trick-or-treat guests can embark on a spooky journey with Happy Frights Haunting Nights.

SeaWorld Spooktacular

If you like underwater sea creatures, SeaWorld’s Spooktacular is back just in time for fall. The theme park’s seasonal event runs through Nov. 3. The daytime event is included with park admission. Click here for more.

Visit a pumpkin patch

Central Florida has several locations where you can pick out the perfect pumpkin or walk around and enjoy the atmosphere.

Hamlin Pumpkin Patch in Winter Park will be open on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. There will be fall photo opportunities, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins and honey for sale and other fall activities. Click here for more.

Hagerty Farms Pumpkin Patch is at Hagerty High School in Oviedo. In addition to the pumpkins, there are family games. Click here for more.

The annual charity pumpkin patch at Pumpkins for Opossums on Oct. 19 and 20 will benefit the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge. All proceeds will go to the animals.

