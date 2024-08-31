SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Spooktacular’ returns Aug. 31

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back some seasonal fun with the return of its family-friendly Halloween event.

Spooktacular will run on select days from Aug. 31-Nov. 3.

The daytime event is included with park admission.

SeaWorld promises everything from trick-or-treating to dance parties to parades.

Guests can also partake in fun activities like Pumpkin Storyteller and Meet-a-Mermaid.

Spooktacular is suitable for all ages.

For more information about Spooktacular at SeaWorld Orlando, including hours and ticket options, click here.

