Aldi to open trio of new Central Florida grocery stores

Aldi is preparing to open its next wave of discount grocery stores at 13 new Florida locations, including converted stores in Deltona, Melbourne and Orlando of three former Winn-Dixie buildings.

The Deltona store at 2880 Howland Blvd. has a soft opening scheduled for April 30. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place May 1 at 9 a.m.

The Melbourne store at 961 E. Eau Gallie Blvd. and Orlando store at 1403 S. Hiawassee Road will open this summer, an Aldi spokesperson Orlando Business Journal.

