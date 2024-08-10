See the fall festivities you can do at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Spooky season is almost here, and there will be many fall things to do at Walt Disney World.

These will be events across the parks and unique experiences at Disney Springs.

See the list of festivities below:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The annual Halloween bash at Magic Kingdom will have a spooky – but not scary – time.

The separate ticket event will be on select nights from Aug. 9 to Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Guests can trick-or-treat in non-frightening costumes, see the “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show hosted by Jack Skellington and the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show.

There will be character photo ops, over 50 fall and Halloween treats, and a DescenDANCE Party inspired by “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

Mickey and Minnie will show off their new spiderweb costumes.

Bruno will join Mirabel from the film “Encanto” at Fairytale Garden during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Read: Disney Destiny: ‘Heroes & Villains’-themed cruise to set sail next year

Decorations at Magic Kingdom

From Aug. 1 to Nov. 1, Main Street, U.S.A., will transform into autumn with fall colors, tall pumpkins, and scarecrows.

EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

Sip, savor and explore on a culinary global adventure at EPCOT.

The EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival will offer delicious dishes, beverages and exciting performances from Aug. 29 to Nov. 23.

There will be an Emile’s Fromage Montage, a cheese love’s scavenger hunt, and the return of the popular Eat to the Beat Concert Series.

Read: Snap! Orlando to host Le Salon 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Fall festivities at Walt Disney World Bruno and Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” are ready to welcome guests to their Casita in Fairytale Garden during the separately ticketed event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on select nights at Magic Kingdom Park. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer) (Abigail Nilsson/(Abigail Nilsson, photographer))

Disney’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Thousands of runners will participate in the 5K, 10K, half marathon, Disney Two Course Challenge and the Post-Race Party throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

The event will also include the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

It all kicks off Oct. 31 through Nov. 3

For more information, click here.

Disney Springs

Enjoy seasonal treats at Goofy’s Candy Co., The Ganachery and Amorette’s Patisserie.

The acapella group Squad Ghouls will perform every Saturday in October at AdventHealth Waterside Stage.

Guests can spy zombie drummers and skeleton stiltwalkers in the Town Center every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.

Read: Universal Orlando releases new details about Epic Universe’s ‘Harry Potter’ land

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group