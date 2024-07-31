Universal Orlando releases new details about Epic Universe’s ‘Harry Potter’ land

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Wizards and Muggles” will be able to experience 1920s Paris Wizarding World at Universal’s Epic Universe in 2025.

Park visitors can discover different eras of the wizarding world, inspired by the movies “Fantastic Beasts” and “Harry Potter”.

Epic Universe will hold the third installment of the popular Harry Potter-theme landed with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic – one of five worlds coming to the Universal Epic Universe.

Read: Universal teases what ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ fans could find inside Epic Universe

Universal said guests will first journey from a muggle park in Paris into the 1920s Place Cachée – a hidden shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with buildings, shops, and sidewalk cafés.

Park officials said the magical land will feature the new ride “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” and will have “first-of-its-kind” ride technology.

Universal said the ride will have visitors traveling across countries and time to 1990s London using the “Métro-Floo”, set inside the British Ministry of Magic.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 SEE: Universal Orlando releases new renderings about Epic Universe's 'Harry Potter' land (Universal Orlando Resort /Universal Orlando Resort)

Read: ‘It’s alive!’: Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details

Park officials said, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will feature the unmatched levels of immersion and attention to detail fans have come to expect from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.”

The wizarding world will feature several experiences, including Le Cirque Arcanus, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique and Inspiring Wand Magic.

Read: Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Guests can also purchase new Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic merchandise at Universal Orlando CityWalk and on its website.

Universal Epic Universe is set to open in 2025.

See our coverage of Epic Universe below:

Universal opens preview center for Epic Universe this summer

Epic Universe district to get hundreds more acres

Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

Epic Universe hotel demand expected to mirror ‘4 or 5′ Harry Potter Wizarding Worlds

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 ‘It’s alive!’: Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details Universal Orlando is releasing more details about one of its immersive worlds at Universal Epic Universe with intense thrills. (Universal Orlando /Universal Orlando)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Universal teases what ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ fans could find inside Epic Universe

©2024 Cox Media Group