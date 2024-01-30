Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort shared new details Tuesday about a brand new theme park set to open in 2025.
Universal’s Epic Universe is boasted to be a “next level” theme park. It’ll be the fourth individual park in the Universal Resort family, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.
Epic Universe will feature five distinct lands, each with their own attractions, dining, and shopping experiences.
Described as the “heart’ of Epic Universe, Celestial Park, will be the first immersive world guests experience. It features acres of gardens, waterways, and architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.
The park will also feature a new dual-launch racing roller coaster, Starfall Racers. It’s described as the “most thrilling” roller coaster experience in the new attraction.
Additionally, Celestial Park will serve as a gateway of sorts to the other four unique worlds included in the Epic Universe experience.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers a blend of the 1920s wizarding Paris shown in the “Fantastic Beasts” film trilogy with the British “Ministry of Magic” from the Harry Potter series.
Another portal from Celestial Park will lead to the new Super Nintendo World, denoted by one of their iconic green pipes. There, guests will get to experience the worlds of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong.
How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk is where guests will be able to enjoy the experience of flying with dragons in a world based on the “How to Train your Dragon” collection of films.
Finally, Dark Universe is described as a “shadowy” world of myth where the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and other monsters will roam.
More details about Epic Universe are expected to be released in the months to come. For more information, click here.
