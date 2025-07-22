Florida’s latest theme park injury report includes Universal’s Epic Universe for first time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s latest quarterly report on theme park injuries now includes Universal’s Epic Universe for the first time.

Since opening on May 22, Universal’s Epic Universe has documented three incidents: two involving dizziness or numbness on the Stardust Racers ride, both in individuals with pre-existing conditions, and one case of chest pain on the Hiccups Wing Gliders ride.

The report also discusses other major theme parks in Florida, in addition to the incidents at Epic Universe.

Between April and July, Disney documented three incidents across its parks, whereas SeaWorld reported two incidents.

According to the data provided, none of the injuries reported in the latest quarterly report were deemed serious.

