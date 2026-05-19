Central Florida Zoo celebrates birth of two fossa babies

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is celebrating the arrival of two new fossa babies.

According to the zoo, the fossa kits were born to mom Alina just six days after the first birthday celebration for last year’s “miracle babies,” Anansi and Mahery.

Zoo officials said Alina has been doing a great job caring for the babies behind the scenes. Because of that, guests may notice the Health & Wellness Garden is temporarily closed while staff give Alina and the kits extra privacy during the important early weeks.

The babies are still too young for the staff to determine their genders. The zoo’s veterinary team plans to conduct the kits’ first hands-on exam around eight weeks old during their first vaccination appointment.

“Welcome to the world, little ones!” the zoo shared in a social media post.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group