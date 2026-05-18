Crash shuts down stretch of JYP in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A traffic crash has shut down part of John Young Parkway in Orange County.

Orlando police reported the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday along JYP near Ace Road.

Crash shuts down John Young Parkway in Orlando Police closed the northbound lanes of John Young Parkway near Shader Road early Monday in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

The northbound lanes of JYP are shut down north of Shader Road. Traffic is being detoured at Shader Road.

Motorists can take Shader Road or Silver Star Road eastbound toward N. Orange Blossom Trail as an alternate route.

Crash shuts down John Young Parkway in Orlando Police closed the northbound lanes of John Young Parkway near Shader Road early Monday in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 is near the scene of the crash and has reached out to Orlando Police Department and also to Florida Highway Patrol for more details about this crash.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9 and TV 27 for live traffic updates.

Crash shuts down John Young Parkway in Orlando Police closed the northbound lanes of John Young Parkway near Shader Road early Monday in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

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