New Florida Lottery games offer top prizes up to $5 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has launched four new Scratch-Off games across the state, with tickets ranging from $2 to $20.

The new games are RED, WHITE & BLUE CASH, GOLD MINE, $1,000,000 CASH STACKS and MEGA 7’S.

According to the Florida Lottery, the games feature more than $360 million in total cash prizes.

The $2 RED, WHITE & BLUE CASH game offers a top prize of $50,000, while the $3 GOLD MINE game features a top prize of $150,000.

The $5 $1,000,000 CASH STACKS game offers a top prize of $1 million.

The $20 MEGA 7’S game includes a top prize of $5 million and more than $268 million in total cash prizes.

Florida Lottery officials said Scratch-Off games made up about 74% of ticket sales during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

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