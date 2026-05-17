Historic Orlando church seeks redevelopment proposals for city block

ORLANDO, Fla. — First United Methodist Church of Orlando is excited to invite redevelopment proposals for its entire city block at 142 E. Jackson Street.

With a history at this location dating back to 1881, the church has partnered with Foundry Commercial to help gather innovative ideas through a formal Request for Proposals.

This initiative continues over 140 years of ministry in Orlando’s center, with church leaders prayerfully considering how to faithfully preserve their legacy for future generations.

First United Methodist Church of Orlando First United Methodist Church of Orlando is seeking redevelopment proposals for its full-city-block campus, which it has occupied since 1881.

The decision to explore redevelopment reflects the church’s long-standing presence and aims to serve the community better. Its traditional sanctuary has been a congregational and community center in Orlando.

Debbie Mitchell, Church Business Administrator for First United Methodist Church of Orlando, stated, “We believe we are called to steward this property to serve a greater purpose. This campus has hosted many moments of faith, grief, celebration, and community, and we do not take that lightly.”

The sanctuary, renowned for its acclaimed acoustics appreciated by performers and audiences alike, has hosted a variety of community events.

Inside its walls, families have come together to bid farewell to loved ones.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group