Titusville teen killed on Carnival cruise ship honored at high school graduation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Anna Kepner, a teen killed on a Carnival cruise ship in November, was honored posthumously over the weekend at her Temple Christian graduation ceremony in Titusville.

Her father accepted her diploma.

The graduation ceremony took place in Titusville for Temple Christian students. The event served as a remembrance for Anna Kepner, who died last November.

Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, is charged in connection with her death.

Hudson is currently out on bond for the charges of rape and murder.

A court hearing is scheduled for May 27 where prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to revoke Hudson’s bond.

Hudson’s trial, originally set for June, has been moved to September.

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