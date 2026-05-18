UCF upsets No. 9 Florida State, advances to Super Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The UCF softball team beat No. 9 national seed Florida State 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to advance to Super Regionals for the second time in program history.
The Knights have advanced to play No. 8 national seed UCLA in the Los Angeles Super Regional. The winner of this best-of-three series advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Heading to Hollywood!— UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) May 18, 2026
UCF vs. (8) UCLA Super Regional is set. pic.twitter.com/QfhGEpd5QP
Game 1 is set for May 22 at 9:00 on ESPNU. Game 2 is set for May 23 at 9:00 on ESPN. If Game 3 is necessary, that would take place on May 24.
The Knights only other Super Regional appearance happened in 2022.
The Supers schedule! 🎉— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 18, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/mWzbvHmFQC
📲 https://t.co/2QO2igeQwl
🎟️ https://t.co/QxhUYg5UXP#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/d6tmaWTi2A
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