Vehicle crashes into Orlando home, one patient hospitalized

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department confirms that on this Sunday morning shortly after 11:30am, the crew responded to a vehicle collision with a residential home on Asterik Avenue.

Fire crews have confirmed that one patient was transported to ORMC after the incident. They responded to a call initially classified as a medical emergency, but no further details about the cause of the crash have been released at this time.

They say the home was empty at the time of the crash and can confirm that the scene has been turned over to OPD for further investigation.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as they come in.

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