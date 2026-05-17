10 random weekend shootings leave 4 injured in Austin, Texas, mayor says

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspects were being sought in at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, including at fire stations, that left four people injured, the city’s mayor said Sunday.

The city ordered residents of a large part of southern area of Austin to shelter in place while the investigation continues. Mayor Kirk Watson spoke about the shootings at a news conference.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group