Donelly Street in Mount Dora to reopen after extensive repairs

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Donelly Street in Mount Dora is set to reopen this Thursday, following extensive repairs following record rainfall in October.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled before the road reopens to traffic.

Repair crews have been working on the street since the record rainfall washed it out. The completed work involved installing new drainage pipes and newly constructed sidewalks.

Donelly Street will reopen to traffic this week. Channel 9 will continue to provide additional information on the reopening road as it comes in.

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