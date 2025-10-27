Massive washout threatens homes in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Several homes in Lake County are threatened after historic flooding on Sunday.

A massive washout devastated North Donnelly Street, south of US Highway 441.

The damage also washed out a large area near several homes on Lake Margaret Circle, near a pedestrian bridge that crosses over North Donnelly Street.

Skywitness 9 flew over the area and spotted yellow caution tape between several homes near the damage.

The ground is washed away up to the fence lines of the properties.

It’s unclear if people inside the homes have been forced to evacuate.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

