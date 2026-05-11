Man charged with battery after allegedly attacking elderly man in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with battery after he allegedly attacked an elderly man unprovoked.

Channel 9 obtained a letter from the victim to a judge, in part saying Kyle Parrish rang his doorbell and was very angry, saying “He didn’t want his kind around here” before allegedly punching him in the face.

Parrish was taken into custody at the Sumter County Jail.

Parrish is being held with no bond.

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