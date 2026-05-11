Proposed parking rate increase in Orlando could boost city budget by $5.5M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders could vote on Monday, May 11, to increase downtown parking rates.

The proposed changes, which would mark the first rate hike since 2009, are projected to add $5.5 million to the city’s budget.

The proposed increases include raising on-street parking from $1 to $2 per hour and lot and garage rates from $2 to $3 per hour. Additionally, monthly parking passes would increase by 10 dollars.

If approved by Orlando leaders, the new parking rates would take effect next month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group