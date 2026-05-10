Florida mourns the loss of former Congressman Bill Posey

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former United States Congressman Bill Posey passed away yesterday, surrounded by the love of his family. His passing marks the end of a long career dedicated to public service at the local, state and federal levels.

Rep. Haridopolos says Posey dedicated his life to serving Florida and the nation with integrity, humility, and a strong commitment to public service. He viewed public office as a duty to serve others honorably, faithfully, and effectively.

Bill Posey and Rep. Haridopolos' Bill Posey passes away

Posey represented Florida in the United States House of Representatives from 2009 to 2025. Prior to his federal service, he also served in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate.

Throughout his career, Posey earned a reputation as a principled conservative. He was a steadfast advocate for fiscal responsibility and government transparency.

Posey was also a tireless supporter of America’s space program and the communities he represented along Florida’s Space Coast. He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Katie and their two daughters, Cathi and Pamela.

Thoughts and prayers are extended to the entire Posey family, his friends and former staff members. Posey will be remembered for his dedication to public service, his love for Florida, and his unwavering belief in America’s promise, ensuring his legacy endures.

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