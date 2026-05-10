Strong storms possible again as the heat builds on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an active Mother’s Day for parts of the region, and we have more Weather On the Way to start the work week.

The scattered storms will fade away later this evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Expect morning lows in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 10, 2026 (WFTV)

More storm chances are anticipated for Monday. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, and some storms may once again be strong to severe. Temps for Monday will be in the low 90s.

A cold front begins to push through the area early Tuesday. This looks to be the best chance for showers and storms, with scattered activity possible throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 10, 2026 (WFTV)

Rain chances will likely linger into midweek. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday, with drier conditions returning on Thursday. Highs for midweek will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The dry weather will continue for Friday, with temps back in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 10, 2026 (WFTV)

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