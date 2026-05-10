Paddock Mall closed down after an incident involving a firearm on Sunday, according to police

, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at the Paddock Mall on Sunday.

According to the Ocala PD, an altercation between two individuals occured, during which one of the individuals brandished a firearm.

According to reports, no shots were fired and no injuries happened.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day as police will remain on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

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