Electrical fire causes extensive damage to a in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue responded to an accidental electrical fire at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, located at 718 NW 7th St., on Saturday, May 16.

The fire, which occurred at approximately 10:24 p.m., caused extensive smoke and fire damage to the two-story structure.

The accidental electrical fire led to the immediate condemnation of the church building by a building inspector.

St. Paul A.M.E. Church fire (WFTV)

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene, including Ocala Fire Rescue, the Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility, and Marion County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

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