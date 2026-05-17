Daily storm chances stick around through the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a weekend of scattered storms for some, the rain chances will continue into the work week.

A few scattered storms will be possible in far western areas this evening, but most will stay dry. Expect morning temps in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 17, 2026 (WFTV)

Drier air now looks to push into the area Monday, further reducing rain chances. Just a few isolated storms are expected in inland areas, with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances will increase midweek as more moisture moves into the area. Expect scattered PM activity both Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 17, 2026 (WFTV)

Another round of drier air is expected to arrive on Thursday, reducing storm chances again. Temps for Thursday will be around 90.

A much larger plume of moisture will likely arrive on Friday, bringing our best chance for rain and storms in the work week. Highs for Friday will hold in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 17, 2026 (WFTV)

Right now, the Memorial Day weekend looks unsettled, with scattered PM rain and storms likely each day.

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