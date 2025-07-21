Central Florida players hit the jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Central Florida lottery players have become significantly wealthier thanks to recent scratch-off wins.

Robert Shevett from St. Cloud claimed a $2 million top prize in the Ultimate VIP Cash Word Scratch-Off, opting for a lump sum payment of just under $1.2 million.

In Ocala, David Davison won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, taking home a lump sum of $640,000.

Davison purchased his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 8230 S.E. Maricamp Road in Ocala, highlighting the accessibility of these life-changing opportunities.

