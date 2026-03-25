OUC safety manual lacks critical electrical safety standards, report finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9Investigates has learned proper safety procedures were not in place ahead of an explosion that could have killed three Orlando Utilities Commission workers.

Channel 9 has obtained details showing that outdated policies and training were a factor. Technical training programs do not include substation electricians, and safety onboarding is minimal.

What’s troubling is that the OUC Safe Work Place Manual does not clearly require protective equipment for the workers who were conducting work at this substation when it exploded last August.

The explosion last August rocked part of Robinson Street in downtown Orlando. Three workers were hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries from the arc flash that left behind this tarnished wall inside the work site.

Investigators determined that no environmental conditions or fatigue played a role, but “based on interviews, current work practice at OUC does not encourage through written requirements or routine reinforcement of safety risks.”

9Investigates reviewed relevant workplace safety manuals and a 2010 memo sent to then-Vice President and current CEO Clint Bullock that laid out a substation arc flash protection policy.

Bullock’s signature is not on the document, but a spokesperson told Channel 9 it was approved.

The investigative report found the policy “was not formally adopted into policy and written procedures and safe practices for de-energizing substation capacitor banks, which was the work being done that day, are insufficient and outdated.”

The Safe Work Practice Manual does not contain critical sections related to electrical safety and arc flash protection. The report states it “is outdated and lacks essential context including arc flash safety requirements and standards for protective equipment.”

Investigators also noted “an absence of consistent and effective accountability within leadership and limited reinforcement of safety expectations.”

The report reveals that while some of these practices are now under review, it is too late for the three workers whose safety was put at risk. It also does little to shield OUC and its insurers from the $1.2 million in workers’ compensation claims filed so far.OUC is responsible for the first $500,000 through its local budget. The 2010 memo with safety guidelines surfaced during the investigation into the explosion — few people knew it existed.

Other issues include an outdated maintenance program, further increasing risk for OUC employees.

OUC has declined a request to speak with CEO Clint Bullock about the employee safety issues cited in the investigation. The utility previously provided a statement saying:

The safety of our employees, customers and the community is and always has been our highest priority. Because our teams perform inherently high‑risk work, Make Safety First is our number one value – and it is a responsibility we uphold every day across all operations. We are deeply concerned by our colleagues being injured and are working to strengthen our safety program. Over the past year, OUC has been conducting a comprehensive review of our corporate safety program. We are committed to maintaining a strong culture of safety and implementing enhancements necessary to protect our workforce. — Linda Ferrone, OUC Chief Customer & Marketing Officer

SEE THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group