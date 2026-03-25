Seminole County orders evacuation of 72 apartment units at Lake Mary complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials have ordered 72 apartment units at Pebble Creek at Lake Mary to be vacated after a safety assessment identified structural and life safety deficiencies.

The order for the complex at 780 Creekwater Terrace follows a February fire that prompted a broader review of the property.

The assessment was conducted by the Seminole County Building and Code Enforcement divisions.

Officials identified deficiencies related to egress, stairwell conditions and other structural elements. Of the 72 units deemed unsafe for occupancy, 48 were already unoccupied at the time of the county’s order.

The safety review was triggered by a fire on Feb. 27 that occurred during stairwell repair work. Materials inside a wall ignited, causing smoke to impact multiple units.

Seminole County Fire Department crews were required to open parts of the building to ensure the fire had not spread beyond the initial area.

The Pebble Creek at Lake Mary complex is located in unincorporated Seminole County. The property consists of 472 total units distributed across 28 separate buildings.

The American Red Cross and Emergency Management officials are on site to assist residents with immediate needs and coordinate support services. Many residents affected by the order have been able to relocate to other available units within the apartment complex.

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