Major multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck shuts down northbound Florida Turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A serious multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck has closed all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 248, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m., involving the dump truck and six to eight other vehicles.

Authorities confirmed that at least one person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Several others were also transported to area hospitals for treatment. The total number of injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes as traffic delays extend for miles.

The crash remains under investigation.

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