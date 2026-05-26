Emergency room visits for tick bites rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new health warning in Central Florida as many are spending more time outdoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning as emergency room visits for tick bites are higher than normal for this time of year.

This marks the first such occurrence in nearly a decade.

Officials said the rise in tick-related emergency room visits is evident in Central Florida.

The CDC recommends using tweezers for at-home tick removal.

When removing a tick, individuals should ensure the entire mouth part is also pulled off.

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