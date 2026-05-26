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Emergency room visits for tick bites rise in Central Florida

CDC issues health warning as tick bites surge in Central Florida.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new health warning in Central Florida as many are spending more time outdoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning as emergency room visits for tick bites are higher than normal for this time of year.

This marks the first such occurrence in nearly a decade.

Officials said the rise in tick-related emergency room visits is evident in Central Florida.

The CDC recommends using tweezers for at-home tick removal.

When removing a tick, individuals should ensure the entire mouth part is also pulled off.

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