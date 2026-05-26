Clermont’s code violation fines could increase to $1,000

CLERMONT, Fla. — The City of Clermont is considering raising its maximum daily fines for code violations to $1,000 due to a population of over 50,000 residents.

This change is intended to strengthen the deterrent effect of the city’s code enforcement.

The ability to increase these fines stems from Florida Statute §162.09(two)(d). Currently, the city levies fines of up to $250 per day for a first code violation and $500 per day for repeat offenses.

The City Attorney and staff recommend giving the code enforcement board more power to deter violations, aiming to strengthen the city’s code enforcement.

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