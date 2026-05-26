Body of missing Northern Kentucky University student found after monthlong search

WILDER, Ky. — The body of a Northern Kentucky University student was found on Sunday, eight miles from the school, authorities said.

An independently organized search party found the body of Murry “Alexis” Foust, 22, who had been missing since April 27, the Covington Police Department said in a news release.

Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

According to police, Foust was last seen in the Latonia area of Covington, WCPO reported.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Foust family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the Covington Police Department said in its statement. “While we are saddened by this loss, we hope this development can provide the family with some answers and a measure of closure.”

Friends of Foust told WCPO that Foust’s phone was found at home, and the student’s backpack was recovered on NKU’s campus. They said Foust had planned to go to class on Monday but never arrived.

A full autopsy is expected to be performed by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office over the next few weeks, WLWT reported.

Local law enforcement agencies told the television station that they are continuing to process the scene where Foust’s body was found for additional evidence.

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