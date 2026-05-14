Army investigates disappearance of Specialist Mariyah Collington in Morocco

TAVARES, Fla. — The United States Army has identified the remains of 19-year-old Specialist Mariyah Collington, from Tavares, in Morocco. Collington disappeared on May 2, one day after her promotion to specialist.

The Army states there is an ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

The tragic loss of Specialist Collington is deeply felt in Lake County, where she served with courage, pride, and honor. This has profoundly affected her family, friends, fellow soldiers, and the community.

Leslie Campione, chair of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, shared the community’s sorrow regarding Collington’s death. “We are heartbroken by the loss of Specialist Collington, a young woman from Tavares who made a decision to serve her country with courage, pride and honor,” Campione said.

“At just 19 years old, she had already committed herself to something greater than herself through her service in the United States Army.”

She affirmed the community would unite in mourning and honoring her memory. Her battalion chief reflected on Collington’s impact, saying, “Collington was a bright light to those who knew her best and served alongside her. She was a treasured friend, and her loss leaves a deep void on our team.”

The United States Army continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Collington’s disappearance.

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