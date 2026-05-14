New data shows face of Central Florida homelessness is shifting

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The 2026 Point-in-Time count released by the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida reveals that while the overall number of people experiencing homelessness in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties has remained steady, the demographics and locations of the unhoused are undergoing a dramatic shift.

Volunteers identified 2,724 people experiencing homelessness during the annual census, a figure nearly identical to the previous year. However, advocates warn this “illusion of stability” masks a growing crisis among vulnerable populations and a geographic migration triggered by state legislation.

The report highlights a significant surge in first-time homelessness, with more than 1,300 people seeking housing assistance for the first time in a single month this spring. This increase is largely attributed to an affordable housing market ranked as the worst in the country for extremely low-income households.

Currently, the region offers only 13 available units for every 100 families in need. This gap is increasingly affecting seniors, women, and children. Over 700 seniors aged 55 and older were identified in the count, making them one of the fastest-growing groups among the unhoused. Additionally, 449 children were counted, while more than a quarter of the total homeless population consists of women, many of whom are domestic violence survivors living in their vehicles.

The location of the homeless population has also changed following the full enforcement of Florida House Bill 1365. The law, which reached its final implementation phase in January 2025, bans public camping and allows residents or business owners to sue local governments that do not clear encampments within five days.

This legal pressure has pushed many individuals out of downtown Orlando and into suburban or rural pockets, such as the Semoran corridor, Pine Hills, and wooded areas near the Little Wekiva River in Seminole County. Advocates note that while downtown corridors may appear clearer, the most vulnerable are now harder for outreach teams to find and assist.

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