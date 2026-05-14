Florida receives $213 million from FEMA for COVID-19 expenses

ATLANTA, Fla. — FEMA has approved more than $1.2 billion in funding to support recovery efforts across seven southeastern states, including Florida.

The funding will support recovery work in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

FEMA said the package includes $1.1 billion to reimburse costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and $126.5 million for recovery work tied to past natural disasters.

The funding is part of a broader $5.6 billion federal assistance announcement for states, tribal nations and territories.

In Florida, FEMA approved $213 million for Miami-Dade County to reimburse costs for materials, rented equipment and contracts used to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

FEMA said it reviews recovery grants to verify program eligibility, documentation of expenses and whether claimed activities meet program requirements.

The agency said it also reviewed claimed COVID-19 costs to identify duplication of benefits, including patient care revenue.

Other recently approved grants include $109 million to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19-related expenses and $45.1 million to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for debris removal after Hurricane Helene.

FEMA also approved $41.8 million to the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management for COVID-19-related expenses, $18.5 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for Hurricane Helene road repairs and $2.9 million to Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Mississippi for emergency protective measures after severe storms and tornadoes in March 2023.

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