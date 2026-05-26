Daytona Beach Mayor subpoenaed over city spending card transactions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Channel 9 has acquired new documents indicating that Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry has been subpoenaed by the state concerning transactions on his city expenditure card.

Mayor Henry is required to appear in court this Thursday to justify three transactions related to a May 20-23 hotel stay in Budapest.

The subpoena directs Mayor Henry to present receipts and provide justification for the transactions.

WFTV Channel 9 has investigated Daytona Beach audit issues and financial controversies for approximately six months, having first reported on the situation in November 2025.

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