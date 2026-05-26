Central Florida beaches invaded by miles of stinky sargassum

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Visitors to Central Florida’s beaches dealt with more than dangerous rip currents this weekend.

Beachgoers also reported miles and miles of sargassum washed ashore.

The rotting brown algae brought with it a strong rotten-egg smell as gases were released into the air.

Officials say this is some of the worst sargassum to wash ashore in recent memory.

While it creates problems for some beachgoers, the sargassum actually serves as a floating ecosystem for marine life.

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